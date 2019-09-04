Monkitree will hold an opening reception for the show “It’s a Colorful Day in the Neighborhood” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at 263 Water St. in Gardiner. The exhibit will be open through Nov. 2.
In this show Anita Morrissey, of Sidney, explores her connection to the natural world which was nourished by the beauty she was surrounded by growing up in Gardiner.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 512-4679 or visit monkitree.com.
