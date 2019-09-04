Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show, featuring stand-up comedian Dawn Hartill as a special guest, and regulars Fritz Grobe and the Early Evening Show Orchestra, will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, in South Paris.

Wild improvisations, audience interactions, and surprise guests have made the show the longest-running live variety show in Maine state history, according to a news release from the theater.

Special guest Dawn Hartill is a stand-up comedian from Lewiston and is a mom to three teenage boys. She performs for audiences of all ages, sharing her comedic observations on life, marriage, and trying to excel at motherhood.

Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $10 for children.

For tickets or more information, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call 743-8452.

