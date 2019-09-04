SUMNER — The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about a local woman found lying in a ditch Tuesday night, Chief Deputy James Urquhart said in a written statement Wednesday.

He said that at about 9:20 p.m., Oxford County Communications Center received a 911 call from a motorist who reported finding an unresponsive female lying in a ditch off Main Street in Sumner.

“Deputies and emergency responders arrived a short time later to find Holly Perron, 47, of Sumner injured and unresponsive,” Urquhart said.

The bicycle she was riding was lying next to her, he said.

Perron was flown by LifeFlight medical helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was in serious condition, the chief deputy said.

A CMMC nursing supervisor said Wednesday evening that no information on Perron was being released.

The investigation into how she was injured is continuing, Urquhart said.

