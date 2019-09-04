Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Cony head coach B.L. Lippert to talk about reclassification, 8-man football and some of the Week 1 matchups from around the state.
Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
