Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Cony head coach B.L. Lippert to talk about reclassification, 8-man football and some of the Week 1 matchups from around the state.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Cony Rams, Gardiner Tigers, Hall-Dale Bulldogs, Lawrence Bulldogs, Maranacook Black Bears, Messalonskee Eagles, Monmouth Mustangs, Skowhegan Indians, Waterville Purple Panthers, Winslow Black Raiders, Winthrop Ramblers
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.