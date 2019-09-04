LEWISTON — State and Lewiston police are seeking help finding a local man missing for over a week.

Stephen Brown, 53, was last seen Aug. 26, according to a news release from the Maine State Police.

Brown, who lives at 96 Winter St., is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lewiston Police Department at 784-6421.

