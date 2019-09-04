LEWISTON — State and Lewiston police are seeking help finding a local man missing for over a week.
Stephen Brown, 53, was last seen Aug. 26, according to a news release from the Maine State Police.
Brown, who lives at 96 Winter St., is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Lewiston Police Department at 784-6421.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
American woman arrested at airport with baby hidden in carry-on bag
-
Nation & World
Some migrant parents deported without kids can return to U.S.
-
Nation & World
In new blow, Boris Johnson’s own brother quits government
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Say What You Can’ by Elizabeth Tibbetts
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: Chris Legrand