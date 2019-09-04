The Ronald Frontin Studio Painters Group Show will be on view Sept. 5-17 at River Arts West Gallery at at 241 U.S. Route 1 in Damariscotta.

An opening reception is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

The painters have been gathering weekly for years to paint from a portrait model or work on their own projects, independently or with guidance from Frontin. The resulting artistic expressions are varied, individual and fascinating in their common elements and their diversity.

Among the many midcoast artists displaying their work are Brandon Berkenbile, Sherrie Dec, Doreen Dufor, Cathy Eagleson, Mary Fitanides, Janet Hill, Madge Jones, Wanda Leavitt, Sharon Marchi, Roz Marcopulos, Natalie Norris, Ann O’Hara, Jo M. Orise, Sherry Smith, Terry Smith, Paula Spector, Nancy Warren and John Wood.

Frontin completed a number of noteworthy portraits, including Margaret Chase Smith’s portrait hanging in the U.S. Capitol building and Governor McKernan’s portrait displayed in the Maine State House. Frontin studied with Nelson Shanks, one of the most renowned portraitists of our time and founder of Studio Incamminati.

This show has been organized by Carolyn Gabbe, a graduate of Studio Incammanti and contemporary realist painter in Nobleboro.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call 563-1507.

