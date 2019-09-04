The Maine State Police are seeking help in locating a camper trailer that was stolen in Chelsea last week.

In a news release, Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said the camper disappeared from the parking lot of the Crystal Falls banquet hall on Route 17.

A witness reportedly saw a pickup truck leave with the camper either Wednesday, Aug. 28, or Thursday, Aug. 29.

The camper is a 2000 Fleetwood Mallard 19N with a Maine license plate number 929660.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maine State Police in Augusta at (207) 624-7076.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: