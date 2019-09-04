The scholarship subcommittee of the Maine Community Foundation’s Androscoggin County Committee has awarded three renewable Laurendeau Scholarships totaling $4,000.

The recipients are Grace Despres, of Fayette, attending Case Western Reserve University; Britney Nadeau, of New Canada, Husson University; and Elizabeth Parker, of Northport, University of Maine, according to a news release from the foundation.

Established in 2013, the statewide Laurendeau Scholarship Fund provides support to young women who are graduating seniors from high schools in Maine who are pursuing post-secondary education in either science or engineering at a four-year university. There is a preference for applicants demonstrating an interest and/or actively participating in their Franco-American heritage.

The deadline for the next round of scholarships is June 1, 2020. Applications are available at mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit mainecf.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: