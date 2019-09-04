BIDDEFORD — A Maine university will receive a donation of more than $1 million to grow business and innovation programs.
The University of New England’s receiving $1.3 million from the P.D. Merrill Charitable Trust. The university says the gift will help create the P.D. Merrill Endowed Chair of Business, and it will conduct a nationwide search for someone to head up its business department.
The Biddeford university says the money will also aid its Makerspace, which is a laboratory for building that’s utilized by students from different academic disciplines. University of New England president James Herbert says the gift will “allow us to establish our business department as a regional leader.”
P.D. Merrill Charitable Trust trustee Anthony Tenneson says educational institutions like the university were “family” to P.D. Merrill, who was chair of Merrill Industries.
