Hurricane Dorian is headed in this general direction as we head into the weekend, but not to worry, it should be far enough offshore that we don’t feel any major impacts. The Saturday brides still won’t be thrilled with it though, as we could still see some showers and wind gusts from Dorian.

Friday: Looks fine. Clouds will increase Friday afternoon as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian move closer. High temperatures will still be able to make it to around 70° before clouds move in.

Saturday: Cloudy, with rain possible close to the coast and in eastern Maine.

It’ll be windy close to the coast to with gusts around 25-30 MPH. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a couple showers. High temperatures will be closer to 70°.

Dorian is still expected to be a category 1 hurricane when it’s (well) offshore, so we’ll keep watching for any forecast track changes.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
maine weather
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.