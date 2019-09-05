Varsity Maine
2019 Central Maine fall sports preview
Ten schools, struggling annually with numbers, shift to new style for this season.
Falmouth, Gardiner and Windham should make presence felt from the get-go.
Entering as the favorite in C North hasn't exactly led to playoff success in recent seasons.
Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale, Oak Hill boast strong teams; Maranacook and Kents Hill debut in eight-man.
Class B North is pretty wide open; Mt. Blue looks to regroup in Class A North.
Waterville, Winslow right in the thick of Class B North hunt.
Maranacook, Monmouth, Mt. Abram among those lining up in Class C South.
Black Bears should get challenges from Monmouth, Oak Hill; Richmond aims to be back in Class D title game.
Black Bears eye Class C state title after coming up short last two seasons.
Cony also returns a strong pack of runners.
While array of challengers will emerge, Skowhegan returns plenty of talent all over the field.
Gardiner and Winthrop are the defending champs in B and C, respectively, but they will be pushed this fall.
Successful programs take a hit, but Messalonskee, Winthrop among teams thinking big.
