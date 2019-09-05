Class C football: Big 11 ready for another tight season Entering as the favorite in C North hasn't exactly led to playoff success in recent seasons.

Class C/D girls soccer: Maranacook seeks a repeat performance Black Bears should get challenges from Monmouth, Oak Hill; Richmond aims to be back in Class D title game.

Girls cross country: Maranacook hungry to get over proverbial hump Black Bears eye Class C state title after coming up short last two seasons.