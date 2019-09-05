PHILLIPS — Franklin County deputies arrested a local man Wednesday for allegedly selling suspected heroin/fentanyl following an investigation into how a person received narcotics after they found the victim unconscious on Aug. 30 at a Strong residence.

Deputies used naloxone, also known as Narcan, an anti-opioid medication, to revive the person, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.’s press release.

Scott Pinkham, 50, was arrested on two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. A conviction on each charge carries up to 30 years in prison and a maximum $50,000 fine.

Pinkham is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He is expected to make his first appearance before a judge on Friday.

Nichols estimated that up to 20 grams of the drug, which was untested, were seized following the execution of a search warrant at Pinkham’s Park Street residence.

Sgt. Brad Scovil and Deputies Derrick Doucette, the primary investigator, and Alan Elmes responded at 9:48 a.m. on Aug. 30 to a residence on South Main Street in Strong regarding a medical emergency. Upon arrival they determined that the victim was unconscious, possibly as a result of narcotics use and administered naloxone reviving the victim, according to Nichols’ release.

With the assistance of Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles, deputies continued their investigation, gathering enough information to obtain a search warrant for a residence on Park Street in Phillips.

At about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, several deputies, a state trooper and a Maine Drug Enforcement agent executed the warrant at Pinkham’s residence.

The “Sheriff’s Office will take quick action anytime we received information of someone dealing in potential deadly narcotics,” Nichols wrote. “The victim in this case was lucky that Deputies just happened to be in town and were able to revive him.”

