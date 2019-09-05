Three Maine artists, Terrilynn Dubreuil, Rabee Kiwan and Marc Poirier will be featured in an “Art at the Grill” show from Sept. 9 through Oct. 21 at the Damariscotta River Grill at 155 Main St. in Damariscotta.

An artist reception will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres by new owner and Chef Tim Beal.

Dubreuil is known as the traveling artista, her work is found in private collections from Maine to California, Spain, France, Ecuador and Chile. She gives classes and demonstrations from Maine to North Carolina.

Kiwan is originally from just outside Beirut, Lebanon, immigrated to the U.S. in 2002 to complete his medical training and has been living in Portland since 2009.

Poirier paints scenes that are often the ones people drive by in a hurry and not notice. He is attracted to subjects like old homes worn rough with time and neglect with a gnarly old oak tree in the yard, or crooked, archaic telephone poles strung with a tangle of power lines that carve up the sky.

For more information, call 562-2992 or email Kim Traina at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: