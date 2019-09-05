“I Believe in Unity” benefit concert, in celebration of the relaunch and revitalization of Veggies For All, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in Triplet Park on Wood Lane in Unity.

The Sara Trunzo Band and Ruth Hill will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The proceeds from this concert will benefit Unity Barn Raisers’ Veggies For All gleaning program. Veggies For All has been an important Unity-area hunger relief effort since 2007.

The project was founded by young farmers as a food bank farm, custom growing produce for food pantries and soup kitchens for more than a decade. The program operated most recently under the banner of Maine Farmland Trust and has partnered extensively with the Volunteer Regional Food Pantry, Unity College, and Good Shepherd Food Bank, according to a news release from Unity Barn Raisers.

Trunzo, an alternative-country songwriter who splits her time between Maine and Nashville, will headline the event with a full band. Hill, a New England Americana/folk songwriter, will open.

The event will also serve as a hometown record release party for Trunzo’s first full-length record, “Dirigo Attitude”. A follow-up to her debut EP, “Thanks Birdie,” released in 2017.

Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the door or online at unitymaine.org. Children younger than 12 can attend at no cost. Light, locally sourced snacks will be served.

Unity Barn Raisers works proactively to enhance small-town character and rural environment, while nurturing a thriving community-based economy. UBR believes that a community working together can shape its own future, and in so doing, significantly advance the quality of life of its people, both now and for generations to come.

