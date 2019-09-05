LONDON — Britain’s divide over Brexit has cost Prime Minister Boris Johnson another member of his embattled government — his own brother.

Jo Johnson has announced he is quitting as an education minister and will step down from Parliament, saying he is “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”

He tweeted that “it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister.”

It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest – it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

Jo Johnson opposed leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum campaign and later said the country should not quit the bloc without a divorce deal. But in July he accepted a job in the government formed by his brother, who argued the U.K. must leave the EU on Oct. 31, deal or no deal.

Commenters on Twitter have been wondering if this is the first time a politician has retired to spend less time with his family.

Is Jo Johnson the first minister to quit so he can spend less time with his family? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 5, 2019

