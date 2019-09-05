MADISON — Daystar Chapel will honor all First Responders and their families from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at 574 Lakewood Road.
A free barbecue buffet will be held for all law enforcement officers, firefighters, game wardens, forest rangers, search and rescue personnel, EMTs, and 9-1-1 communications operators for their dedication and commitment to protect and serve local communities.
For more information, call 399-3334 or 399-9717.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
The Elm to unveil new space Sept. 12 in Waterville
-
Community
Donations sought for Canaan fundraiser
-
Community
Madison chapel to host barbecue for first responders
-
Movie Review • J.P. Devine
J.P. Devine Movie Review: ‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’
-
Community
‘I Believe in Unity’ benefit concert set for Sept. 7