Kate McDonnell will perform her “Sean Nos” Irish singing as a featured part of Edgecomb Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Edgecomb Community Church, 15 Cross Point Road, Edgecomb.

McDonnell’s CD “Angel Baby” was played on 120 stations nationwide, while her first album, “Offering” contained her bestselling song “Dana”.

Edgecomb Day festivities will begin at 2 p.m., with McDonnell’s performance beginning at 3:15 p.m. Also included in Edgecomb Day is free apple crisp with ice cream, family games with prizes, a bounce house, face painting and more.

The newly built “Labyrinth in the Field” will be unveiled and available for walking. The Labyrinth provides opportunities for meditation and spiritual practice in a natural setting. The ancient practice of walking a labyrinth has been known to nearly all cultures and religions around the globe.

For more information, call 882-4060. 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
WhatsHappening
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.