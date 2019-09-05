WATERVILLE — The Mid-Maine Technical Center has launched a new program that allows students to access to entry-level and college-bound careers.

The Outdoor Leadership and Natural Resource Management program kicked off on Aug. 29 and has seen a steady trickle of student enrollment in the days following. It is replacing the Automotive Collision Program after the instructor left the tech center and the position could not be filled.

Interest in having an Outdoor Leadership program came from Jason Cyr, who previously had a similar, smaller-scale program at Waterville Junior High School that went away due to a loss in funding.

“We have seen a lot of interest in the program because there is a lot of need in the industry,” said Jason Cyr, the Outdoor Leadership instructor. “The program is designed to get the kids the skill set to go out into the workforce as guides. I’ve got a few students that want to be game wardens and some that want to be forest rangers, so it’s a pretty wide spectrum. The benefit of this program is that students (that complete the program) can go right into the workforce or into a four-year degree program in multiple disciplines that have to do with the outdoors.”

On Thursday, for example, students were down at Messalonskee Stream near the high school installing a dock that was purchased with money from a grant.

Mid-Maine Technical center is located at Waterville Senior High School and houses around 450 students from Lawrence High School, Messalonskee High School, Winslow High School, Temple Academy, Snow Pond Arts Academy, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences as well as home-schooled students. Each of the 13 programs offer a specific licensing opportunity following completion and are catered to work as a one-to-two year program.

“Part of our responsibility is to stay current with what students are interested in,” said Peter Hallen, director of the Mid-Maine Technical Center. “We need to look at businesses and the current industry and see what the needs are.”

The Outdoor Leadership and Natural Resource Management program is being taught by Cyr, who previously taught biology at Waterville Junior High School. In the days that the program has been alive, he says that students have expressed interest in several of the different career paths that can be tailored into the curriculum.

The class is designed to be a hands-on learning environment and kicked off their first trip on Friday, where students went out on rafts to complete a confidence and cooperation lesson. Each student had the opportunity to lead the group and direct each other through the two-hour excursion.

“It was great to see the kids meeting the cooperative goal and working together,” Cyr said. “This year, we will be learning everything from white water rafting, canoeing, hunter safety (as well as) working with dogs and training dogs to hunt and retrieve. They will also learn a little bit about forestry and wildlife species management.”

According to Peter Hallen, director of Mid-Maine Technical Center, a partnership with Unity College is in the works to allow students to receive dual-enrollment credits. An agreement has not been signed, he said on Sept. 4, but he is meeting with the college later this week to discuss programming and credit options.

The need for this program has increased as certain industries, including the Warden Service, are expecting a “retirement bubble” in the coming years, where it is expected that 25 to 30 wardens will retire around the same time, according to Cyr. Because of this, the program advisory committee that Cyr has worked with to develop the program has continued to grow with industry members, local businesses and other involved parties.

“I’m most excited to have my kids help me come up with and prepare for Skills USA,” said Cyr, whose son participated in the Criminal Justice program. Skills USA is a workforce partnership competition that allows students to show what they have learned through their education in a competition, on both regional and national levels.

“Last year, we showed up for skills night and watched what was going on. Seeing the aura that surrounded the kids when they were being awarded was so exciting. I can’t wait to be a proud Papa Bear sitting there and watching them show off what they have learned.”

