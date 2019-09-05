A man sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car Thursday night in Skowhegan.

According to witnesses, Steven Giles, 28, of Skowhegan ran out in front of oncoming traffic on Madison Avenue, Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam said in a press release.

“He was awake and able to talk to officers on scene,” said Bucknam.

Giles was struck at approximately 4:50 p.m. by a Toyota sedan operated by Deborah Kivlehan, 55, of Cornville.

He was not in a crosswalk, Bucknam said, but one was “in the vicinity.”

Jennifer Stanphill, who did not see the accident occur, saw Giles being treated.

“If he didn’t have his backpack on, he might have been killed,” Stanphill said.

Both Giles and Kivlehan were transported to Redington-Fairview General Hospital.

According to witnesses, there was damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle, including a broken windshield.

Madison Avenue was closed to traffic while Maine State Police reconstructed the accident.

Skowhegan Officer Tifani Warren, was called to assist with a reconstruction of the accident. Cpl. Jacob Boudreau and Officer Amber Damon investigated the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, Buckman said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: