WATERVILLE — An open house for The Elm, a new destination for events and live music, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at 21 College Ave.

“After more than a year of re-imagining the entire space and investing in renovations, we are excited to open our doors to the community for the first time on Thursday, Sept. 12” said Bill Mitchell, owner of The Elm, according to a news release.

The event will feature performances by The Emmett Harrity Jazz Quartet, local impresario Marie Cormier, and Colby a cappella singers. Hors d’oeuvres from area restaurants and desserts will be served. Guests will have a chance to win tickets for the first live shows, Satisfaction: Rolling Stones Tribute Band on Sept. 14, and KISS Army — KISS Tribute Band on Nov. 14.

The Elm’s open house also will include a ribbon cutting and welcome remarks by Mitchell, Kim Lindlof, president of Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, and Brian Clark, vice president of planning at Colby College.

“On Sept. 14, we look forward to hosting our first ticketed event featuring local favorite, The Fossils and Rolling Stones tribute band, Satisfaction,” said Mitchell, according to the release.

For tickets or more information, call 873-5101, email [email protected] or visit TheElmMe.com.

Programming at The Elm is made possible in part because of support of its sponsors: Kennebec Savings Bank, MEMIC, The Hanover Insurance Group, G&E Roofing, Wipfli Macpage, MMG Insurance, Central Maine Motors Auto Group, Damon’s Beverage & Redemption, Hathaway Creative Center, Seacoast Security, Day’s Jewelers, Choice Wealth Advisors & GHM Insurance.

