OXFORD — Police say two burglars, their faces covered by masks, smashed the door to Parkside Variety on Skeetfield Road just after 1 a.m. Wednesday and stole a donation jar.

Two suspects had been identified and local police were looking for them, Capt. Rickie Jack of the Oxford Police Department said Thursday.

“They entered the store and stole a donation jar for an employee who recently had a stroke,” Jack said. “That was the only thing (they) took.”

Parkside Variety owner Charlie LaBrecque said he was informed of the break-in by a police dispatcher after a newspaper delivery driver noticed the broken door.

LaBrecque said he could not care less about the damage to the door, valued at about $1,000. What LaBrecque really cares about is the jar, which contained about $200 that was supposed to go to Sherry Tirrell, a longtime employee who suffered a stroke in February.

At Parkside Variety on Thursday, LaBrecque described his employees as a tight-knit family. He said once the suspects were arrested, the donation jar would go back up.

“If people want to do something, do it for Sherry, because she lost the money,” LaBrecque said.

