AUGUSTA —The clock is about to run out on Gov. Janet Mills, who has been contemplating a bill on her desk that would make Maine the first state in the country to apply ranked-choice voting to presidential elections.

Mills received the bill Monday, Aug. 26 during a one-day special of the Legislature that Mills called to decide on a series of bonding bills for roads and bridge fixes and other infrastructure.

Under the state’s constitution, Mills has until the end of the day Friday to decide what she wants to do with the bill. The governor could sign the bill and make it law or allow it to become law without her endorsement. She could also could veto the measure, which would kill it because House Republicans are staunchly opposed to ranked-choice voting and would ensure that the veto does not get overturned.

Mills can also hold the measure until the Legislature reconvenes, which would mean it would be nearly impossible for it to go into effect for a new statewide presidential primary vote in March.

Lindsay Crete, the governor’s press secretary, confirmed Thursday that Mills was still pondering the measure and had until Friday at midnight to make her decision.

Mills said earlier this week she was wrestling with her decision for several reasons including how the law would be applied to both the upcoming primary in March and the general presidential election vote in November.

“I’m reading the bill carefully (to) see how it impacts not only the primary but the general election of electors for president, because there is a line in there about how it applies to the election of electors,” Mills told Maine Public.

The governor also said she was concerned that lawmakers had failed to allocate money to cover the cost of the bill for state government. Maine’s Secretary of State Matt Dunlap said the measure will cost about $100,000 to implement in March.

The ranked-choice process allows voters to rank contenders in races with three or more candidates in order of preference on the ballot. If any candidate receives 50 percent or more of the vote on the first tally, he or she is declared the winner and the election is over. If no one receives a majority, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and that candidate’s votes are reallocated to the candidates that their supporters ranked second.

That process continues – with candidates eliminated from the bottom up and their supporters’ votes redistributed – until one candidate secures more than 50 percent of the remaining vote pool.

Much of the focus has been on how the bill would affect the March presidential primary, which is likely to have a large number of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. The primary is unusual because it is not a traditional winner take-all election. Instead, the results are used by the political parties to allocate delegates to the national conventions. Candidates can win one or more delegates depending on their share of the votes. There is no need to declare a winner or ensure that any candidate gets an outright majority of the votes.

But, beyond the March primary, the bill also calls for the Maine Secretary of State’s Office to apply ranked-choice voting in November. And, in theory, that could lead to multiple ranked-choice instant runoffs because of Maine’s unusual way of choosing presidents.

Maine is one of only two states — Nebraska the other — that splits its Electoral College votes based the outcome of the election in each of the state’s two congressional district. Maine awards one electoral vote to the winner of each district and two for the overall statewide winner, a process outlined in the state’s constitution.

And while that division is unusual it occurred most recently in 2016 when President Donald Trump won the vote in Maine’s Second Congressional District while losing statewide and in the state’s more Democratic 1st Congressional District. Trump was awarded one of Maine’s four electoral college votes and his opponent Hillary Clinton was awarded three.

If Mills signs the bill into law, presidential elections in Maine could feature multiple ranked-choice run-offs.

If no candidates wins more than 50 percent of the vote in either of the state’s two U.S. Congressional districts or statewide, ranked-choice tabulations would take place to determine the winner of each to allow the state to apportion its four Electoral College votes.

Kristen Muszynski, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Matt Dunlap, said his office was still determining one of two ways it might apply the bill, should it become law, if multiple tabulations are needed in a presidential general election.

She said the state could either manually recount ballots in the individual congressional districts and then statewide, or it could work with the state’s ballot tabulation vendor to write an algorithm so the subsequent round tabulations could be done electronically. The cost to the state is not yet known.

Perhaps because of the complicating factors, Mills is taking an unusually long time to decide on the bill. Mills, unlike her predecessor Republican Gov. Paul LePage, has been relatively quick to decide her position on legislation. LePage regularly used the entire 10 days allowed to ponder bills.

Also unlike LePage, who governed with a divided Legislature and rapidly set a record for vetoing more bills than any governor in state history, Mills has gone relatively easy on the Democratically controlled Legislature with her veto pen, issuing just eight vetoes during her first term, so far.

The voting bill came to Mills unexpectedly as the state Maine Senate, largely on a party-line vote, enacted the measure, 20-12, after Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, put it to a last-minute floor vote despite encouragement from Mills and other State House leaders who wanted lawmakers to stay focused only the bonding packages they were called back to vote on.

Mills also is an unusual position because she was the winner of the nation’s first statewide ranked-choice election.

Maine was the first state to implement ranked-choice voting in statewide primary races and federal elections, in 2018. So far the process has been applied in only two statewide contests – the 2018 Democratic primary for the governor, won by Mills, and in the 2018 general election contest for Maine’s 2nd District congressional race, which was won by Democratic challenger Jared Golden.

Ranked-choice voting is not used in Maine for the general election contest for the governor’s office or the Legislature, based on an advisory opinion of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court, which said the Maine Constitution calls for those elections to be determined by a plurality only.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: