The Electoral College should be abolished.

In 2016 the Electoral College overrode the popular vote, thereby effectively declaring my vote and millions of other votes to be null and void. This was done in less time than it took me to write this letter.

Every citizen should consider this. How easily Congress wreaks its will on the American people without any consideration of the will of the majority.

I have voted in every election since 1956 and never have I been so disheartened by the state of our government and the unwillingness of Congress to address it.

Dorothy James

Skowhegan

