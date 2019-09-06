NEWCASTLE — Lincoln Home will kick off National Assisted Living Week with musician Sean Fleming at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at 22 River Road.
Fleming will play an eclectic program of classical and popular music selections on the piano.
For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected]. Visit lincoln-home.org and follow The Lincoln Home on Facebook.
