NEWCASTLE — Lincoln Home will kick off National Assisted Living Week with musician Sean Fleming at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at 22 River Road.

Fleming will play an eclectic program of classical and popular music selections on the piano.

For more information, contact Rhonda Hanna at 563-3350 or [email protected]. Visit lincoln-home.org and follow The Lincoln Home on Facebook.

