A 67-year-old Westbrook man died Friday, one day after he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of East Bridge and Austin streets in Westbrook, police said.

Clifford Verrill was struck about 7:35 a.m. by a vehicle being driven by Nicholas Moulton, 24, of Windham.

Verrill was rushed to Maine Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said Friday. He had been in a coma before his death.

Police are still investigating the crash, and are performing a crash reconstruction with help from the Windham Police Department.

If anyone witnessed the crash or has information about the circumstances leading up to it, Westbrook police can be reached at 854-0644.

