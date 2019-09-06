<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rustic Overtones, one of the best-known rock bands to come out of Maine, released a new video Friday in anticipation of its first full album in six years.

Rustic Overtones dedicated the video for “Black Shirt” to late band member and trombonist Dave Noyes, who died in March at age 45. “Black Shirt” was filmed entirely in Portland, primarily inside the Time & Temperature building on 477 Congress St.

The band’s new self-titled album comes out Nov. 27. It is their first since 2013’s “Let’s Start a Cult Part 2.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: