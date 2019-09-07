Cheney Insurance recently hosted a fun end-of-summer community barbecue to thank its customers. President Suzanne Strachan, known for her burgers, manned the grill, along with Cheney Chief Financial Officer Joe Ford. Cheney employees all pitched in with salads and sides, serving, and greeting the public with giveaways. Three winners were chosen for raffle items of $100 gift card to Maine Street Grocery, $25 Amazon gift card and four tickets to the Sea Dogs.

Cheney Insurance is part of Cheney Financial Group, also comprised of Newcastle Realty and Newcastle Vacation Rentals.

MaineGeneral gifts $25,000 to Waterville’s Paul J. Schupf Art Center

Waterville Creates!, a nonprofit supporting and promoting high-quality, accessible arts and cultural programs and institutions in Waterville, recently received a gift in the amount of $25,000 from MaineGeneral Health in support of the community capital campaign for the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

Designed to bring together under one roof some of Waterville’s arts institutions, including the Maine Film Center, Common Street Arts and a new gallery of the Colby Museum of Art, the Paul J. Schupf Art Center will be constructed on the current site of The Center building at 93 Main St. It will be directly adjacent to the Waterville Opera House and City Hall building and downtown’s central green space, Castonguay Square. Waterville Creates! and Colby College are partnering on this project, which will create a distinctive hub for visual arts, performing arts, arts education, and film for children and adults.

“Our mission is to enhance the everyday health of our patients, our families and our communities,” said Chuck Hays, president and CEO of MaineGeneral, according to the release. “Research shows that art can help people with depression, anxiety, or life-threatening diseases. The act of creating and experiencing art has been linked to improved memory, reasoning and resilience in healthy older people. In supporting the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, we’re investing in our region’s overall health.”

MaineGeneral’s gift was pledged in support of the $2 million community capital campaign led by Waterville Creates! as part of the overall fundraising goal of $18 million for the project; $629,420 has been pledged to date from businesses, individuals and foundations.

“MaineGeneral Health is an incredible community partner and supporter of the arts. They truly value the impact that our arts and cultural organizations have on quality of life in the region, as reflected by their long-standing annual support of the Maine International Film Festival and the Waterville Opera House,” says Shannon Haines, president and CEO of Waterville Creates! “Now, with this generous gift to the capital campaign for the Paul J. Schupf Art Center, they are demonstrating that they share our belief that investing in the arts will lead to a more vibrant future for Waterville and the surrounding area.”

Auburn Savings Bank to host free family event

Auburn Savings Bank will celebrate the bank’s first children’s program, KidsPlus, with a free, public launch event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, at 256 Court St., Auburn.

The family-friendly event will feature free frozen yogurt provided by Top It Frozen Dessert Bar; free balloon sculptures created by Party Palooga; free snacks and plant-your-own-herbs from St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Lots to Gardens; story time and crafts provided by Auburn Public Library and Lewiston Public Library; kittens to snuggle from the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society; and an appearance by Auburn Savings’ KidsPlus mascot, Penny the Pig.

Joining Auburn Savings will be Greater Androscoggin Humane Society, Lewiston Public Library, Auburn Public Library, and St. Mary’s Nutrition Center Lots to Gardens. For more information, visit auburnsavings.com.

Golden Pond Wealth promotes Brann

Katie Brann has been promoted to financial adviser at Golden Pond Wealth Management in Waterville.

Brann successfully completed the series 7 and 66 investment securities exams. She joined Golden Pond in April as a client service associate. She is a graduate of Boston University and previously worked as an investor services representative for Stone Coast Fund Services.

