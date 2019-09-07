MEXICO — A dog and a snake perished in a mobile home fire Friday evening at 13 Chase Ave., according to Mexico Fire Capt. Allen Chartier.

He said no one was home when the fire was reported at about 5 p.m. When firefighters arrived, the structure was heavily engulfed. Firefighters and equipment from Rumford, Dixfield and Peru joined Mexico fire at the scene.

Chartier said the owner of the residence was Debbie Richard, whose niece and her niece’s two children were living there.

He said Richard believed the residence was covered by insurance. However, that was not likely the case with the contents, which could not be saved.

Chartier said Saturday that the Fire Marshal’s Office investigated but could not determine the cause of the fire. However, it was agreed that the fire originated in the kitchen area.

The American Red Cross was notified. Chartier did not know where the occupants of the residence were staying.

Other than the animals, no one was injured. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:30 p.m.

[email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: