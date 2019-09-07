WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities say a police dog that was stabbed in the head multiple times with a screwdriver by a crime suspect is expected to recover.
Worcester officials told Masslive.com that police dog Beebs was stabbed by a male suspect on Saturday morning and brought to an animal hospital.
Police have not released the suspect’s name or details about the alleged crime.
Beebs, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the department since August 2017.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
In one of Maine’s most sensational killings, justice proved elusive
-
Politics
Cory Booker asks Maine voters to engage in ‘moral moment’ facing America
-
Nation & World
Iran operating advanced centrifuges in breach of nuclear pact
-
Politics
NRA spars with Texas lieutenant governor on gun control
-
Nation & World
Drought spurred by Alaska’s hot, dry summer has residents taking extreme measures