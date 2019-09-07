ORANGE, Vt. — Vermont officials have issued an ultimatum to a farmer whose pigs escaped.
State Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said state officials are sympathetic to the farmer’s plight but that “this has gone on for long enough.”
WCAX-TV reported that the pigs escaped from their pens Aug. 12. Ever since then, boars, sows and piglets have been spotted up and down the road.
Tebbetts said the farmer has until Sept. 10 to complete the roundup. If not, then USDA wildlife trappers will be called in to collect the rest.
The farmer, Walter Jeffries, said someone burglarized his property and sabotaged his fences. Vermont State Police are investigating.
