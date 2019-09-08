DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police say tragedy was avoided when a Maine motorist drove the wrong way on Interstate 95.
Troopers say they began fielding calls early Sunday about a wrong-way driver on I-95 in Greenland. Then the motorist continued driving the wrong way on Route 16.
Troopers caught up with the vehicle in Dover.
They say the motorist, 47-year-old Theresa Ronco of South Portland, was charged with aggravated operating under the influence and reckless conduct.
Ronco, who was released on bail, is due in court this month.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Marsh Harbour in Bahamas now silent and devastated
-
Arts & Entertainment
Power of song brings community together at Portland neighborhood’s Porchfest
-
Uncategorized
UMF named ‘Best Bang for the Buck’ College for 2019
-
News
Two children, 11, found hours after wandering off in Plymouth
-
Politics
Trump’s planned Camp David retreat with the Taliban draws flak from all sides