PLYMOUTH — Two 11-year-olds who wandered off from their backyard Saturday night were located early Sunday by two Maine Game Wardens, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

In a statement released Sunday afternoon, Latti said Cooper Bowden and Neveah Woodard, of Plymouth, went outside to play in their backyard at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

After about 20 minutes, their parents noticed Bowden and Woodard were no longer in the yard and searched for them for a half-hour, then notifying the Maine Warden Service and the Maine State Police.

Once on the scene, wardens and troopers searched the area with dogs and several volunteers.

At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Game Warden Josh Beal and Game Warden Deputy Emily Tripp found Bowden and Woodard about three-fourths of a mile from the family’s house.

“Both children were cold but otherwise fine,” the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said in a news release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous