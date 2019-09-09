WATERVILLE — Cirque du Geek 2019 will be held Sept. 13-15 at Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St.

“Myths and Legends!” will be the theme of the festival.

Events will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

Events based around, anime, manga, movies, art cosplay and more, Cirque du Geek is a celebration of everything about being a geek.

The event is partially sponsored by a grant from Waterville Creates!

The schedule is live and can be found on its Facebook page.

All events in the library are free, and open to all ages unless otherwise marked.

For more information, call 872-5433 or email [email protected].

