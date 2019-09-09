A Jonny Lang concert is set for 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St. in Waterville.

The path Lang has been on has brought him the opportunity to support or perform with some of the most respected legends in music. He has shared the stage with everyone from The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Aerosmith and Buddy Guy, who he continues to tour with today.

Though he long ago left blues purism behind, Lang has never abandoned its spirit of universal catharsis through the relating of personal trials. Signs reaffirms his commitment to the blues and the guitar without sacrificing the modern approach that has made him such a singular artist.

Tickets cost $47-$58.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

