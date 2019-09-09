Kennebec Valley Ducks Unlimited will host its 49th annual banquet on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Le Club Calumet, 344 West River Road, Augusta. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The event will include live and silent auctions, raffles, games of chance, and more.

Tickets costs $60, $90 a couple, or $35 Greenwing.

For tickets or more information, call Artie Crocker at 441-2445.

