A Kennebunkport man who won big on a scratch ticket in May is again a lottery winner.
Back in the spring, Robert Stuart was acting on a whim when he spent $25 on a scratch ticket at the Hannaford in Kennebunk and won $1 million. Four months later, he again picked a winner when he bought another $25 scratch ticket from Circle K in Kennebunk.
This time, Stuart won $100,000 on the $50,000,000 Cash Blowout game, according to the Maine State Lottery .
Stuart, who has paved and plowed roads for the Maine Department of Transportation for nearly 30 years, was among 29 players to win at least $10,000 from lottery games in August.
The biggest winner of the month was Michael L. Butterfield of Newburgh, who won $250,000 on a ticket he bought at One Stop in Newport. Other $100,000 winners included Katherine L. Howard of Biddeford, Monica L. Firth of North Anson, Gary E. Carr of Bath, David A. Ferguson of Hebron and Gerry P. Bouchard of Peru.
Maine State Lottery paid out a total of $15,310,042 last month.
