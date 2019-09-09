AUGUSTA — Maine author Jeffery Ryan will discuss his latest book, “Hermit: The Mysterious Life of Jim Whyte” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at the Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.
A world traveler that spoke six languages fluently, Whyte came to Monson with sacks full of money and a desire to keep to himself. It was clear that Whyte was hiding from something — enough to make the FBI eventually come looking. Even the Feds couldn’t imagine how Whyte, who lost every penny he had when World War I broke out, amassed another fortune before he died. Based on the true story, Hermit follows one man’s quest to discover all he can about Whyte’s secret life before it’s too late.
For more information about Ryan and his books, visit JeffRyanAuthor.com.
For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.
