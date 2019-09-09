Murder Mystery Dinner: Mystery at Upton House is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Somerset Abbey, 98 Main St., in Madison.
It’s September 1940, the esteemed Lady Headly Steadly-Proud, Countess of Crawley, is hosting a gathering at Upton House to raise money for the orphans of the War. As the Battle of Britain rages above London, Upton House provides a country respite away from the nightly bombings.
Mystery and comedy abounds after the events of the night turn sinister. Was it the butler, the maid, the disowned son, the mysterious woman, or the cop owed a gambling debt?
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices must be made at the time of ticket sales. I
Tickets cost $50.
For tickets, or more information, call 696-5800, email [email protected] or visit somersetabbey.net.
