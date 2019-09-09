WATERVILLE — Low XII Central Maine chapter Widows Sons Masonic Riders Association will host a ride and fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to benefit the Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program at the Maine Children’s Home.

Riders (including cars, trucks and motorcyclists) can meet at 10:30 a.m. at JFK Plaza by Tractor Supply, and will be escorted at 11 a.m. by Waterville police to Maine Children’s Home at 93 Silver St.

There will be a silent auction, raffles, and a barbecue lunch will be provided for $10 per person.

Anyone is welcome to join the ride, whether driving a motorcycle, car or truck, be sure to bring along something from the needs list. The Teen Parent School Program Needs List includes diapers (all sizes); wipes, gas cards ($10/$20); Hannaford gift cards ($10/$20); and Enfamil formula (non-expired).

All supporters of the home’s Sharon Abrams Teen Parent School Program are encouraged to attend.

This year’s theme is a Pie Ride. For every item donated from the needs list, that person gets to submit a ticket with someone’s name on it. If that ticket is drawn, the person gets a pie in the face.

For more information, check out the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers’ Facebook page.

