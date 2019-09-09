“Touch and Go” to be staged at Lakewood Theater, 76 Theater Road, in Madison.

Performance times are 8 p.m. Sept. 12, 13, 14, 15 19, 20 and 21, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

When Brian takes up jogging, his wife Hilary is not surprised. She has often told him he should exercise more after all the business lunches he consumes. But when Brian is ostensibly running round the park, he is, in fact, spending a couple of hours with his girlfriend, Wendy, in his good friend George’s home.

The arrangement works well for some time, for while Brian is visiting Wendy, helpful George knows that there is no danger of his own dalliance being discovered; for the object of his affection is Brian’s wife, Hilary!

It is all plain sailing until George’s wife Jessica returns too soon from a business trip to America and puts the cat among the pigeons.

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.

