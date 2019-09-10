I appreciated learning from the Sept. 3 article “Maine school districts add 280 pre-kindergarten slots as state weighs expansion” that Maine is considering the prospect of making high-quality preschool available beyond the 75 percent of school districts where it’s offered now. As one of more than 140 Maine members of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, I know high-quality early learning experiences help kids learn how to get along with others, regulate their emotions, and solve problems.
I also know, based on my own experience and on longitudinal studies, that these skills support their long-term success in school and reduce the likelihood they’ll become involved in crime later in life.
On behalf of law enforcement leaders across our state, congratulations to the educators who are giving everything they’ve got to these kids, and to the lawmakers who are making smart, fiscally-sound decisions that are paving the way to safer communities in the years to come.
Sheriff Ken Mason
Kennebec County
