BOWDOINHAM — A crowd of runners, walkers, joggers, stroller-pushers, sprinters, amblers and jazzercizers will gather on Friday, Sept. 13, at the Bowdoinham Community School at 23 Cemetery Road for the town’s annual Chicken Run 5K and Kids 1-Mile Fun Run, according to a news release from the Bowdoinham Parent Partnership.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with the ceremonial chicken dance, followed by the kids race.

Next, the adults will sidle up to the start line and take off on the 5K course that loops around town, passing through the Bowdoinham village and out to the rural reaches of Millay Road before ending back at the school.

Supporters will provide water, music, high fives and shouts of encouragement along the route.

After the race, the top overall finishers will each receive a basket of fresh, organic, Bowdoinham-grown produce, eggs, and sourdough bread from the Bowdoinham Farmers’ Market. The top finisher in each age group will receive a half-dozen eggs from Apple Creek Farm. In the Kids Fun Run, top finishers will receive medals, and all finishers will receive a ribbon.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Bowdoinham Community School and support the school’s innovative enrichment programs. These include outdoor education initiatives such as the forest classroom and maple syrup production lessons; bringing culturally diverse guest speakers and experiences into the school; and annual electives taught by members of the community.

“When Bowdoinham Community School teachers want to do something new or cool or innovative, we want them to be able to focus on planning it and making it happen, not figuring out how they can possibly pay for it,” said Kathy Montejo, chairwoman of the Bowdoinham Parent Partnership, which organizes the event, according to the release. “That is the goal of fundraising efforts like the Chicken Run.” “The Chicken Run is fun for kids who enjoy running around outside and doing outdoor games,” said Violet Scerbo, a Bowdoinham Community School fourth grader. Added third grader Reuben Wood: “I like the medals, getting food from the Snack Shack, and looking back at everyone in a big orange clump thing.”

For race information and registration, visit bit.ly/chickenrun19.

Registration for the 5K will cost $20 online, or $25 on race day; registration for the Fun Run is $5 online, or $10 on race day.

To learn more about the Bowdoinham Community School programs this fundraiser supports, visit enrichbhm.org. G

The 2019 Chicken Run is sponsored by Crooker Construction LLC, FHC Inc., Tourtelotte Excavation, Androscoggin Animal Hospital, Emerald Builders, Innovative Physical Therapy and Wellness Center, Pleasant Street Dental Associates, Sarah Gagnon Photography, Six Rivers Farm, Country Fare LLC, The Three Robbers, Cobb’s Repair, Counterpoint Bread, Alder Stream Fence, Bangor Savings Bank, Bilodeau Insurance, Bowdoinham Farmers Market, Bowdoinham Gas & Diesel and Apple Creek.

