SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lauren Chadwick, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Western New England University.

Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Chadwick is working toward a Business Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in general business.

