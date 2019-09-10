Conservator Ron Harvey will present a Maine Archives and Museums collections care workshop from 9:30 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at L.C. Bates Museum, on U.S. Route 201, in Hinckley. Coffee will offered at 9 a.m., according to a news release from L.C. Bates Museum.

Harvey, a workshop presenter, is the conservator/principal at Tuckerbrook Conservation.

The workshop will examine the issues of caring for various types of organic and natural history collections commonly found in museum and family collections. The workshop is for those storing family treasures as well as museum staff and volunteers.

During the last segment of the workshop, participants can share pictures of objects in their collections for the conservator to review. There will be door prizes of conservation supplies from University Products.

The workshop is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Morning refreshments and drinks will be available, and those who attend are encouraged to bring a bagged lunch, according to the release.

As part of the program, Harvey will lead a tour and discussion of conserved L.C.Bates Museum objects, he has preserved over the last 20 years. From the dioramas to the mounted fish and from the bird mounts to the storage planning, the museum has been guided and supported the assessments and the work of Harvey.

For more information, contact the L.C. Bates Museum at Good Will-Hinckley at 238-4250, or [email protected] or visit mainemuseums.org.

