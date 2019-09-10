SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Jan. 28-Feb. 1, 2019, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court:

Nicholas M. Bowman, 31, of Dexter, driving to endanger Aug. 31, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Vicky Cochran, 46, of Pittsfield, assault July 4, 2014, in Pittsfield, $500 fine, $2,148.01 restitution.

Ronnie D. Courtney, 50, of Canaan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 8, 2018, in Canaan, $300 fine; aggravated assault, dismissed.

Gage D. Donnell, 19, of Pittsfield, attaching false plates and operating vehicle without license May 30, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Jeffrey M. Ferry, 35, of Manchester, New Hampshire, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force Oct. 20, 2018, in Hartland; 364-day jail sentence all but three days suspended, one-year administrative release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three-day jail sentence; robbery dismissed; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Oct. 22, 2018, in Hartland; three-day jail sentence.

Mitchell W. Gilley, 50, of Waterville, disorderly conduct, loud noise private place, Sept. 29, 2018, in Fairfield, 20-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30-day jail sentence. Criminal mischief Sept. 28, 2018, in Fairfield, 20-day jail sentence; indecent conduct, 20-day jail sentence.

Amanda Hayden, 44, of Newport, supervising junior hunter who violates law Oct. 20, 2018, in Solon, $100 fine.

Jeannette Hilton, 65, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Sept. 15, 2018, in Norridgewock, $300 fine.

John Wayne Holland, 30, of West Forks, operating under the influence April 1, 2018, in Jackman, $1,000 fine, 150-day license suspension; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, dismissed.

Leo William Householder, 26, of South China, operating under the influence Sept. 8, 2018, in Skowhegan, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Richard L. Jackson Sr., 55, of Skowhegan, engaging in vehicle dealer business without license Aug. 24, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Daniel M. Lawrence, 62, of Bingham, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 2, 2017, in Solon, dismissed.

Jason Lawrence, 41, of Solon, domestic violence assault June 30, 2018, in Solon, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 16 months suspended, two-year probation; obstructing report of crime, 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Nov. 24, 2018, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

Felicia Lloyd, 20, of Skowhegan, aggravated assault April 28, 2018, in Bingham, dismissed. Operating under the influence Aug. 11, 2018, in Madison, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; theft by unauthorized use of property, 10-day jail sentence; operating vehicle without license, 10-day jail sentence; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, 10-day jail sentence; eluding an officer, dismissed. Violating condition of release Aug. 24, 2018, in Madison, 70-day jail sentence.

Tyler Long, 19, of Norridgewock, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 8, 2018, in Skowhegan, one-day jail sentence.

Michael Lucky, 23, of Holden, failure to register vehicle Aug. 18, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Mike Medeiros, no date of birth listed, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Jan. 31, 2019, in Skowhegan, 24-hour jail sentence.

Lewis Morrison, 39, of Hermon, criminal mischief May 19, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Ethan M. Pelletier, 29, of Clinton, failing to attach deer tag to deer Nov. 24, 2018, in Pittsfield, $100 fine; enter or cause projectile to enter a place illegally, $100 fine.

Daniel Quirion, 21, of Norridgewock, failing to stop for an officer March 17, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Dorian A. Robinson, 23, of Peaks Island, operating under the influence May 27, 2018, in Moscow, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Richard G. Soroka Jr., 40, of Athens, operating under the influence March 28, 2018, in Harmony, $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150 day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked and driving to endanger, dismissed.

Eriq Stewart, 24, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked and possessing suspended driver’s license Sept. 2, 2017, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Tyer N. Tiernan, 30, of Madison, operating under the influence March 24, 2018, in Anson, $1,100 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 30 days suspended, two-year probation, six-year license and registration suspension; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and failure to produce vehicle or return it to scene, dismissed.

Andrew Tremblay, 22, of Bingham, violating condition of release Oct. 14, 2018, in Bingham, dismissed.

Christy R. Tripp, 40, of Skowhegan, harassment June 4, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed.

John Vautier, 42, of Harmony, fugitive from justice Jan. 12, 2019, in Madison, dismissed.

