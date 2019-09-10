Three teenagers have been charged with vandalizing the turf field at Scarborough High School in July.

Scarborough police on Tuesday arrested 18-year-old Griffin MacVane of Windham and Robert Maynard, 18, of Westbrook in connection with the vandalism that occurred on July 2. A 17-year-old from Windham was issued a juvenile summons in connection with the incident, police said Tuesday.

MacVane and Maynard were each arrested on charges of aggravated criminal mischief and driving to endanger. Maynard also was charged with violating conditions of release.

The turf field at the Clifford C. Mitchell Sports Complex had to be closed by the town because of significant damage, officials said at the time.

Surveillance video showed a pickup truck driving around on the field at 4:30 a.m. “recklessly and with a clear intention to inflict damage,” police said in July.

Officials estimated the damage to the field at about $2,500. The field, which is used for multiple sports, was reopened 10 days after the incident.

