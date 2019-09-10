United Way sets highest campaign goal; Charlie’s Family of Dealerships leading efforts.

The United Way of Kennebec Valley’s Campaign Kickoff Breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.

During this event, Campaign Chairs Steve Shuman and Elissa Shuman Emmons ,of Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, will report early fundraising totals and highlight food insecurity in Maine.

More than 300 people from local businesses, nonprofit agencies, and other community partners are expected to attend. Guests will donate food at the event in support of United Way’s three funded food pantries and to showcase the value of a dollar.

This event will include recognition of early pacesetter workplaces that have been instrumental to this campaign: Charlie’s Family of Dealerships, Central Maine Power, Kennebec Savings Bank, NRF Distributors, Townsquare Media and more.

In addition, UWKV’s Community Builder Award will be renamed after the 2019 recipient and presented at the breakfast.

For more information, contact Director of Resource Development and Marketing Michelle Boyer at [email protected] or 626-3400.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: