A Brunswick psychiatrist has been ordered to stop treating women for 30 days after complaints by two patients.

The Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine issued the immediate partial suspension against Dr. Charles Stewart, the board said in a news release.

Board members said that their actions were “based on a preliminary finding that the actions of Dr. Stewart constitute an immediate jeopardy to the health or safety of a person.”

The order follows complaints by two female patients and Stewart’s prior discipline in 2012 for sexually inappropriate behavior toward female patients – he was placed on probation for five years. The order took effect Tuesday.

The order will remain in effect for 30 days pending further review by the board and an adjudicatory hearing, according to state documents. A hearing has not been scheduled.

Stewart has held a medical license in Maine since 1988.

