Winthrop Maine Historical Society to host Carl Swanson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave., in Winthrop.

Swanson’s talk, “The History of the Winthrop Maine Historical Society,” will focus on the years between 1960 and 2009. He will touch on what happened at the monthly meetings, what projects were attempted and the search for a building to house the society.

In 2010, Swanson was one of the founding members of the current Winthrop Maine Historical Society and has helped with archiving historical artifacts, the town calendar, and the historical displays at the Winthrop art show. This is his third presentation to the monthly meetings, having spoken previously on Winthrop’s Early Industry and Winthrop’s Early Agriculture. 

Refreshments will be served after the presentation, followed by the society’s regular business meeting. 

For more information, call Mary Richards at 377-9663.

 

filed under:
September, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.