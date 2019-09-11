Winthrop Maine Historical Society to host Carl Swanson at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave., in Winthrop.

Swanson’s talk, “The History of the Winthrop Maine Historical Society,” will focus on the years between 1960 and 2009. He will touch on what happened at the monthly meetings, what projects were attempted and the search for a building to house the society.

In 2010, Swanson was one of the founding members of the current Winthrop Maine Historical Society and has helped with archiving historical artifacts, the town calendar, and the historical displays at the Winthrop art show. This is his third presentation to the monthly meetings, having spoken previously on Winthrop’s Early Industry and Winthrop’s Early Agriculture.

Refreshments will be served after the presentation, followed by the society’s regular business meeting.

For more information, call Mary Richards at 377-9663.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: