SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Lindsey E. Greenleaf, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2019 spring semester president’s list at Western New England University.

Students are named to the president’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher.

Greenleaf is working toward a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering.

